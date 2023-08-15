RMD, M.I, and Mr. Eazi go on a Cultural & Whisky Expedition in Scotland, Courtesy Glenfiddich

Connect with us

Following the launch of the latest edition of its Where Next campaign earlier in the year, renowned single-malt Scottish Whiskeymaker, Glenfiddich, treated its Mavericks and strategic partners to an exquisite voyage to Scotland and a tour of the Glenfiddich Speyside Distillery in Dufftown situated in the north-eastern side of the country,  on the 2nd of August.

Designed to give Mavericks like Mr Eazi, M.I The Guy, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ayinna Nwigwe, Deremi Ajidahun, Ogwa Iweze and other important stakeholders the best of Scotland, the tour submerged all in an experience befitting royalty. This included a rare first-hand experience of Glenfiddich’s time-honoured whiskey-making process, as well as a thrilling immersion into Scottish culture.

The tour kicked off with an exploration of the 137-year-old distillery nestled amongst the picturesque hills of Scotland, where the Mavericks were treated to some of the oldest bottles of Glenfiddich Whiskey including the ultra-rare reserves. The brand also treated the Mavericks to aluxurious whiskey-pairing dining experience where they enjoyed some of the brand’s iconic flavours.