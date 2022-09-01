Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo for Venice Film Festival 2022

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Ravishing Red Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 206

Style

Week in Style: Forget Neutrals, Ramona McDermott is on Board With Vibrant Looks 7 Days a Week

Style

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 139

Style

Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Style

Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!

Style

Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

Style

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Nuptials

Style

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Music Scoop Style

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo for Venice Film Festival 2022

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The 2022 Venice Film Festival took place last night, with stylish celebrities flocking to Italy to promote their new projects. Multi-talented Zimbabwean-British actor Regé-Jean Page was one of the many celebrities to turn out for the White Noise premiere at the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

The actor attended the opening gala event as suave as ever in a black Armani tuxedo featuring a texture embossed print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. Page opted for a white button-down dress shirt and paired it with a black bow tie. 

He slipped into patent leather shoes to match the suit. Page accessorized with a gold watch featuring a black strap to complete the look. 

 

Video Credit: @enews

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season
css.php