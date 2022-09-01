BN Style Spotlight: Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo for Venice Film Festival 2022

The 2022 Venice Film Festival took place last night, with stylish celebrities flocking to Italy to promote their new projects. Multi-talented Zimbabwean-British actor Regé-Jean Page was one of the many celebrities to turn out for the White Noise premiere at the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

The actor attended the opening gala event as suave as ever in a black Armani tuxedo featuring a texture embossed print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. Page opted for a white button-down dress shirt and paired it with a black bow tie.

He slipped into patent leather shoes to match the suit. Page accessorized with a gold watch featuring a black strap to complete the look.

