Multi-talented Zimbabwean-British actor Regé-Jean Page took our breath away in a dark blue velvet Armani suit to the 2022 Met Gala. Regé was every bit dapper and definitely best-dressed list worthy!.

Watch the BTS clips of him getting ready for the big night.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!