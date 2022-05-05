WATCH: Cynthia Erivo shared the Inspiration behind her Gorgeous Met Gala Look with Vogue

Cynthia Erivo most likely made every publication’s best-dressed list as she looked divine in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton ensemble channelling the elements of the roaring ‘2os on Monday at the 2022 Met Gala.

The actor and singer shared the fascinating stories that helped her and her team bring the look to life in an interview with Vogue’s red carpet host and correspondent for the night, Emma Chamberlain. Erivo also mentioned a vital fact that her headpiece was inspired by the Louisianian women who would wear a headpiece called ‘Tino’ in the 1800s.

Watch the red carpet interview below.

