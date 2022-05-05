Connect with us

Style

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo shared the Inspiration behind her Gorgeous Met Gala Look with Vogue

Style

We Are Crushing Hard on Ini Dima-Okojie’s Red Look to The “Blood Sisters” Premiere

Style

WATCH: This is How Regé-Jean Page Got Ready for the 2022 Met Gala, Courtesy Vogue

BN TV Style

WATCH: Vogue’s BTS of Cardi B's Golden Met Gala Dress

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 407

Style

Adut Akech's Striking #MetGala2022 Look Is One For The Books!

Style

Met Gala 2022: Danai Gurira paid Homage to her African Roots in this Taofeek Abijako-Designed Gown

Style

Must See: Cynthia Erivo's Sustainable Louis Vuitton Look at Met Gala 2022

News Style

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Stormzy was a Dream in White at the 2022 Met Gala

Style

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo shared the Inspiration behind her Gorgeous Met Gala Look with Vogue

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Cynthia Erivo most likely made every publication’s best-dressed list as she looked divine in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton ensemble channelling the elements of the roaring ‘2os on Monday at the 2022 Met Gala

The actor and singer shared the fascinating stories that helped her and her team bring the look to life in an interview with Vogue’s red carpet host and correspondent for the night, Emma Chamberlain. Erivo also mentioned a vital fact that her headpiece was inspired by the Louisianian women who would wear a headpiece called ‘Tino’ in the 1800s.

Watch the red carpet interview below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Liza Kengran Vernyuy Came Up With An Innovative Idea To Help Tomato Farmers In Cameroon Curb Post-Harvest Losses

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Refrain From Telling People How To Spend Their Money

Money Matters with Nimi: Let Your Money Work For You

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week
css.php