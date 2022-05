Cardi B made quite a statement at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala on Monday night, in a Versace dress and a Versace car.

She arrived on the red carpet in a glittery gold Atelier Versace gown featuring gold chains throughout her dress, around her neck, and on her arms for this year’s “Gilded Glamour” theme.

Watch the BTS clips of her getting ready for the big night, courtesy of Vogue: