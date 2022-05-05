Connect with us

BN TV Living

Adeola Kingsley-James Has the Best Tips for Step-Parents | Watch "Me, Her & Everything Else"

BN TV Living

Learn How to Make This Yummy Plate of Mouth-watering Peppersoup with Sweet Potatoes

BN TV Style

WATCH: Vogue’s BTS of Cardi B's Golden Met Gala Dress

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Here! Watch the First Episode of Netflix's "Never Late | African Time" Podcast featuring Kunle Remi & Celeste Ntuli

BN TV Living

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How To Make A Fridge Frittata

BN TV Living

Don't Snooze on The Kitchen Muse's Premium Egg Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

Recap of this Week's "Nigerian Idol" Season 7: Itohan & Faith Out in Double Eviction Shocker

BN TV Movies & TV Music

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Falz

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 of Neptune3’s web series "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

Beauty BN TV Living

Ronke Raji Just Showed Us the Beginner-Friendly Way to DIY Faux Locs

BN TV

Adeola Kingsley-James Has the Best Tips for Step-Parents | Watch “Me, Her & Everything Else”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Becoming a stepparent can be challenging and rewarding. The truth is, there is no one method for being a good stepparent. You’ll eventually discover a method of step-parenting that works for you and your family.

In this episode of Stephanie Coker Aderinokun‘s “Me, Her & Everything Else” podcast, she is joined by Adeola Kingsley-James, a step-peer coach and therapist, as they discuss being a step-parent, what people don’t talk about, struggles, and the reality of carrying such responsibility.

Watch the podcast below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Refrain From Telling People How To Spend Their Money

Money Matters with Nimi: Let Your Money Work For You

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php