Adeola Kingsley-James Has the Best Tips for Step-Parents | Watch “Me, Her & Everything Else”

Becoming a stepparent can be challenging and rewarding. The truth is, there is no one method for being a good stepparent. You’ll eventually discover a method of step-parenting that works for you and your family.

In this episode of Stephanie Coker Aderinokun‘s “Me, Her & Everything Else” podcast, she is joined by Adeola Kingsley-James, a step-peer coach and therapist, as they discuss being a step-parent, what people don’t talk about, struggles, and the reality of carrying such responsibility.

Watch the podcast below: