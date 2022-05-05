We Are Crushing Hard on Ini Dima-Okojie’s Red Look to The “Blood Sisters” Premiere

Connect with us

Published

46 mins ago

 on

All eyes were on Ini Dima-Okojie yesterday night as she stepped out in grand style to the premiere of EbonyLife Studio and Netflix’s highly-anticipated original series Blood Sisters.

The biggest names in TV and Film came out dressed to the nines, and Ini, who plays one of the lead roles, stepped on the red carpet in a striking look. Themed Red and Fugitive, Ini’s monochromatic red look featured a balloon-sleeved cropped jacket over a halterneck split leg jumpsuit with cutouts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

With red and gold jewellery accenting her look, Ini emphasized her eyes with red cat-eye sunnies over matching rhinestones on her brow bone. For an even bolder look, Ini opted for a red lip, extra-long lashes and a half-bun hairstyle that perfectly framed her face.

 

Credit

Outfit: @derinfabikunco
Makeup: @riseandglambeauty
Photography: @officialtobimages

