ICYMI: Ibrahim Kamara is Off-White’s Newly Appointed Art and Image Director

Following the untimely passing of Virgil Abloh, the luxury streetwear brand he founded, Off-White recently appointed Sierra Leone-born designer Ibrahim Kamara as the brand’s first Art and Image Director. The current Dazed Editor-in-Chief confirmed the appointment on Saturday in an Instagram post.

Virgil will forever be with us. With me. He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. Generous with his time, mind and creativity – he saw everyone and created with all humans in mind. I am honoured to further link my ties to Off-White as their Art & Image Director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all.

In addition, the label announced via its Instagram page on Saturday that Ibrahim Kamara will be joining the company as its new Art and Image Director. A role that will allow him to oversee the artistic direction of the brand.

In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing, we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution. Inspired by Virgil’s vision and approach to his art we have nourished a collective of creative minds that represent the best in their category and have a strong and personal connection with Virgil. Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White™ family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor.

Raised in The Gambia, Ibrahim moved to London when he was 11. An alumnus of Central Saint Martins, he exhibited at Somerset House as part of the exhibition Utopian Voices Here and Now. Ibrahim began his career at Kenzo before being tapped as fashion editor at British bi-monthly magazine i-D. In addition to consultancies, he also collaborated with Burberry and Ricardo Tisci on its fashion shows.

Photo Credit: @ibkamara

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!