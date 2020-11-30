Olufemi Samuel Aiki of Foodlocker is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Olufemi Samuel Aiki, the co-founder/CEO of Foodlocker, a platform contributing to the development of foodstuff retail in Africa by creating markets for farm produce available in small and medium-sized farms. The company has a mission to become the one-stop shop for farm-fresh foodstuff and grocery items in Africa that addresses the logistical and infrastructural gaps in the food value chain across Africa.

Foodlocker aggregates outputs of smallholder farmers and fast-moving consumer goods companies and sells them directly to customers using its unique omni-channel retail operations.

Olufemi worked in engineering, business strategy, banking and finance for years across Nigeria, UK, Italy, Saudi Arabia and India, before bringing his knowledge and expertise to starting Foodlocker with Jennifer Okoduwa.

Apart from Foodlocker, Olufemi also consults (in finance) for Banks and Oakfield Partners in London.

Foodlocker was one of the 200 digital startups selected for Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator Program in Nigeria in 2020. Foodlocker was also one of the 25 startups selected for African Development Bank (AfDB)’s AgriPitch competition. Olufemi’s Foodlocker eventually won the competition in the (Mature Startups) category taking home the $40,000 prize.

Olufemi holds a bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and a masters degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College London. He also has masters degrees in International Business and Finance. He’s also a graduate of Y Combinator’s Startup School.

Olufemi also received honours in corporate finance, corporate strategy, innovation & global sales during his MBA at ESADE in 2016. He was also top 1% (min. 9.5/10) in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital & private equity, real estate finance and leading change during the program.

We celebrate Olufemi for his contribution to bridging the logistics and infrastructure gap in the food value chain in Africa and we’re rooting for him and his team.