FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, Business Coach who grew her Consulting Practice from 0 to $100,000 in 3 days

On November 16, 2020, Facebook & BellaNaija launched the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign, and the reception has been great.

The first step was the introduction & profiling of the ‘BIG SIX,’ and this started off with Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO of @Thegiftsource, a retail brand focused on gifts & novelties in Nigeria.

Samiah took us through her career journey & successes thus far, and it was very insightful.

Today, we will be proceeding onto the next phase, telling you all about an excellent entrepreneur called ‘The Fixer’

Wondering why she’s called ‘The Fixer”?

Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO, TriciaBiz – a seasoned marketing expert & business coach with over 12 years of experience and working across a wide portfolio of clients in Nigeria, offering services ranging from business growth consulting and business process documentation to marketing penetration strategies and other core marketing functions across several sectors.

Tricia is the founder of The Business Lab Africa, a fast-growing digital learning platform for African entrepreneurs, and has succeeded in growing her consulting practice from zero naira to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tricia has worked with several multinationals including GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and a host of many others. She has an deep understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels, project management, pricing strategies, product development, and sales techniques, and she offers high-level and substantiated recommendations, which has led to a consistent increase in sales and revenue for clients.

After getting tired at her paid job as a marketing expert, Tricia took up the challenge to use her vast knowledge in marketing to provide a lasting solution to the needs of small businesses around her.

This plan was sped up after she stumbled on a report by SMEDAN, and that was the beginning for her.

As someone who had handled marketing for over 11 multinationals in Nigeria, she decided to take things up a notch by handling physical branding trainings, and went further to build a strong digital presence via Instagram.

With just 1000 followers, a few good friends who spread the word, and a peanut-fee of ₦2,000 as registration charges, she kicked off her physical training in Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt.

3 years after this, Tricia had succeeded in training over 100,000 entrepreneurs across 8 key cities in the world.

From being broke after leaving her highly earning job, as a result of a no-savings culture, Tricia started her ‘Sell Like a Pro’ Webinar, and this helped her realize how she could impact businesses across the world and still become financially successful.

Highlight: During COVID-19, on August 20th, 2020 precisely, Tricia hit a major milestone as she made $100,000 in 3 days

Tricia says ‘There’s always a solution with YOU”

She is extremely passionate about promoting quality education for all, so she launched Stay in School Nigeria, a non-governmental organization that provides educational scholarships for children living in the slums. stay in school has helped about 4,000 children in several slums communities.

She is also passionate about entrepreneurship, inclusivity, sustainable economic growth, and decent work for all, and she dedicates her time toward initiatives in line with these missions.

