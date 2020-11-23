Connect with us

Dozie Okafor is sharing His Views on the Future of Advertising in Africa on "Under 40 CEOs"

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Dozie Okafor Managing Director at PHD Nigeria, on this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“.

Dozie Okafor is a trained electrical engineer from the University of Nigeria and also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, who started his career at mediaReach OMD Nigeria as a management trainee in 2007 and has proven to be an exceptional talent.

Starting from his early days as the Winner of the globally acclaimed Young Lions media competition and Nigeria’s 1st ever representative to Cannes Lions media competition in France to his 5-year tenure as the pioneer Head of Strategy and Planning at PHD Nigeria, Dozie has worked in both Nigeria and Ghana with clients including Vodafone, Guinness, PZ Cussons, Hennessy, Apple, Distell amongst others.

Dozie also served as the Media Manager/IMC lead for Coca-Cola Nigeria, West Africa Business Unit where he managed Regional Integrated Marketing Communication and media/assets Development before returning to PHD Nigeria as Managing Director in June 2017.

Watch this episode:

