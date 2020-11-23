BN TV
BN Cuisine: Learn Sisi Yemmie’s step-by-step Efo Riro Recipe for Parties
In this new vlog, Sisi Yemmie is sharing her step-by-step efo riro recipe that’s perfect for your party and get together.
Ingredients
Seasoning:
1 cup of chopped onions
2 tablespoon chicken stock powder
2 tablespoon salt
1/2 tablespoon all purpose seasoning
1 tablespoon paprika
Efo Riro:
1 cup onions
3 cups tatashe puree includes some scotch bonnet, blended and boiled down ( 1 Paint Bucket unblended)
1/2 cup iru ( locustbeans), washed
1 cup big crayfish
3 cups smoked panla (deboned, washed)
4 big snails (pre boiled & Cut in bits)
Pomo 4 cups, cut pomo (cleaned and precooked)
4 big dried catfish deboned
2 cups catfish fillet
1/2 ground dried crayfish powder
2 cups shaki, cleaned and precooked
2 cups chicken Stock (Liquid)
1 bucket shoko vegetable N1500 worth
7kg chicken
1 cup vegetable oil/ palm oil
1 tablespoon salt (season to taste)
1 tablespoon chicken stock powder (season to taste)
Learn the process below: