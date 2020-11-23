BN Cuisine: Learn Sisi Yemmie’s step-by-step Efo Riro Recipe for Parties

Connect with us

In this new vlog, Sisi Yemmie is sharing her step-by-step efo riro recipe that’s perfect for your party and get together.

Ingredients

Seasoning:

1 cup of chopped onions

2 tablespoon chicken stock powder

2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon all purpose seasoning

1 tablespoon paprika

Efo Riro:

1 cup onions

3 cups tatashe puree includes some scotch bonnet, blended and boiled down ( 1 Paint Bucket unblended)

1/2 cup iru ( locustbeans), washed

1 cup big crayfish

3 cups smoked panla (deboned, washed)

4 big snails (pre boiled & Cut in bits)

Pomo 4 cups, cut pomo (cleaned and precooked)

4 big dried catfish deboned

2 cups catfish fillet

1/2 ground dried crayfish powder

2 cups shaki, cleaned and precooked

2 cups chicken Stock (Liquid)

1 bucket shoko vegetable N1500 worth

7kg chicken

1 cup vegetable oil/ palm oil

1 tablespoon salt (season to taste)

1 tablespoon chicken stock powder (season to taste)

Learn the process below:

