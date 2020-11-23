Episode 4 of Funmi Iyanda’s “Public Eye” takes a Deep Dive into Traditional Medicine

Despite demonizing traditional healthcare, for 80% of Nigerians that is what they can access and trust. Why isn’t it a bigger part of formal healthcare policy?

For years, we demonized everything that had to do with African tradition. Today, many are turning to this same tradition for alternative forms of treatment, passed down through generations.

On episode 4 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda shares the stage with herbal medicine experts, Tobi Ayodele-Keeny, Anslem Adodo, and O.O Aina, to discuss the effect a synergy of modern, traditional, and complementary alternative treatment will have on the health sector in Nigeria.

Watch!