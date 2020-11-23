The First Teaser for “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” is Here!

Prepare yourselves! The first teaser for Play Network’s “Nneka the Pretty Serpent“, a remake of the 1992 Nollywood classic “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” has arrived.

Since the announcement of the remake, we haven’t stopped anticipating the movie which will be in cinemas December this year.

The original film starred veteran actors like Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, James Iroha, Claude Eke, Ndidi Obi and Nelly Uchendu. the movie told the story of Nneka, a mermaid disguised as a human whose mission on earth was to go after married men. The movie was produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor and directed by Zeb Ejiro.

The dramatic teaser is enthralling, giving glimpses of what’s to come and the drama that will unfold. The anticipated sequel was directed by Tosin Igho, produced by Chris Odeh with Ramsey Nouah and Charles Okapeleke as the co-producers.

The new teaser reveals Ndidi Obi, the lead star, but it’s still in doubt if she will repeat her role as Nneka but whatever Charles Okapeleke and the production team have up in their sleeves, we’re sure Nollywood lovers are in for a good ride.

Watch the teaser below: