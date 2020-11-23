Connect with us

Umar Dangona emerges First Runner-up at World Chemistry Competition

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, Business Coach who grew her Consulting Practice from 0 to $100,000 in 3 days

#BellaNaijaMCM Ugonna Ginigeme of Vasiti.com is Helping Student Entrepreneurs Succeed

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed shares Vital Tips, Lessons & Secrets to Growing a Successful Business

Go on a Journey of Adventure with Tope a.k.a Starboy BMX on Episode 6 of "Streets Of Lagos"

Double win for Tinuke's Orbit as she breaks 2 Guinness World Records 🎉

An indigene of Yobe state who bagged his NCE in Chemistry Education at Yobe State Umar Suleiman College of Education, Dangona Usman Umar has emerged the first runner up/second position after representing Nigeria, beating candidates from several countries, making it to the top five and scaling to the final round, in the World Chemistry competition which was tagged “Imagine Chemistry International Akzo Nobel Competition 2020/2021”.

At the end of the competition, Adalet Adam from Turkey came 1st position and won $600,000 after scoring 398 aggregated to 659 with a percentage of 85%, while Dangona Usman Umar of Nigeria scored 392 aggregated to 647 with a percentage of 76% which put him in second position, and won  $400,000. Also, Nicolas from Argentina came 3rd position, winning $300,000 for scoring 351 aggregated to 579 with a percentage of 67%, according to Thenigerianlawyer.

