Umar Dangona emerges First Runner-up at World Chemistry Competition

An indigene of Yobe state who bagged his NCE in Chemistry Education at Yobe State Umar Suleiman College of Education, Dangona Usman Umar has emerged the first runner up/second position after representing Nigeria, beating candidates from several countries, making it to the top five and scaling to the final round, in the World Chemistry competition which was tagged “Imagine Chemistry International Akzo Nobel Competition 2020/2021”.

At the end of the competition, Adalet Adam from Turkey came 1st position and won $600,000 after scoring 398 aggregated to 659 with a percentage of 85%, while Dangona Usman Umar of Nigeria scored 392 aggregated to 647 with a percentage of 76% which put him in second position, and won $400,000. Also, Nicolas from Argentina came 3rd position, winning $300,000 for scoring 351 aggregated to 579 with a percentage of 67%, according to Thenigerianlawyer.