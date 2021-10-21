Every Must-See Look from Christie Brown’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Entitled “Disrupting The Classics”, Ghana-based luxury fashion brand Christie Brown’s new FW21 collection is a timeless ready-to-wear rendition of the fearless African woman, inspired by traditional West African prints and textiles.

Founded in 2008 by creative director Aisha Ayensu, Christie Brown is a luxury fashion brand for the global citizen that puts a distinctively modern and luxe spin on women’s clothing through aesthetics and design. Named after Ayensu’s grandmother, the brand’s ethos of preserving the spirit of traditional artisanal techniques is inspired by powerful women from the past and the present.

The recently released capsule is characterized by vibrant colours, the Ghanaian traditional kente, hand embroidery, and asymmetric cuts. Ayesu’s new collection was intentionally created to capture and showcase the spirit of the 21st-century African woman with a dynamic vision.

“Disrupting the classics” offers a taste of the new classic woman, which forms the Christie Brown aesthetic. The collection contains ample touches of handwoven kente (a Ghanaian textile made from brilliant, handwoven strips of silk and cotton) inspired embossing, geometric cut-outs as well as stunning embroidery, that have become the brand signature. It’s also rich with tailored pieces that are minimalist enough to serve as the core basics of a capsule wardrobe.

An ode to Christie Brown’s theme of ‘Heritage’, this season’s stand out pieces of multi-hued kente column skirts, classics silhouettes, vibrant coats & power suits, as well as must-have outerwear, is rendered in a style, that not only reveals Ayensu’s level of craftsmanship, but also the multifaceted style of the ChristieBrown woman.

“Our use of fabrics like Kente, speaks to our desire for our woman to feel royal yet functional, strong yet feminine, bold yet approachable,” says Aisha Ayensu.

See part of the collection below.

Credits

Photography: @phloshop

Makeup: @thereal_asareprince

Art Direction: @debonairafrik.studios

Set Props: @tekura_designs