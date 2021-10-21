Connect with us

Style

7 Unmissable Style Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2021 on Our Style Crush List

Style

Every Must-See Look from Christie Brown's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Super-Chic to Work | Issue 97

Style

MrsSandraO's Latest Collection is for the Renaissance Woman

Style

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021 Is Happening – See The Full Schedule Here

Style

How Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu Nails Easy Chic Style 7 Days A Week

Style

Check Out The Fashionistas on GQ South Africa's 2021 Best Dressed List

Style

VicNate’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is A Must See!

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Red Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 167

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 96

Style

7 Unmissable Style Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2021 on Our Style Crush List

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Miss Universe Ghana organization held its crowning ceremony for the 2021 edition of Miss Universe Ghana on the 13th of October 2021, during which stunning delegates from all over Ghana competed for the national title and an opportunity to represent their country at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. The event finale crowned Naa Morkor Commodore as the new Miss Universe Ghana 2021.

It’s no surprise how she snagged the title. The 26-year-old professional model and fashion entrepreneur looks stunning in every ensemble and has jostled to the number one spot on our style crush list. Naa favours earth-tone colours, bold prints, high slits, cut-outs, and form-fitted outfits that show off her enviable figure.

So, if you are searching for your next leading lady of legendary style moments, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you.

@naa_morkhor
@naa_morkhor
@naa_morkhor
@naa_morkhor
@naa_morkhor
@naa_morkhor
@naa_morkhor

Photo Credit@naa_morkhor

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands
css.php