7 Unmissable Style Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2021 on Our Style Crush List

The Miss Universe Ghana organization held its crowning ceremony for the 2021 edition of Miss Universe Ghana on the 13th of October 2021, during which stunning delegates from all over Ghana competed for the national title and an opportunity to represent their country at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. The event finale crowned Naa Morkor Commodore as the new Miss Universe Ghana 2021.

It’s no surprise how she snagged the title. The 26-year-old professional model and fashion entrepreneur looks stunning in every ensemble and has jostled to the number one spot on our style crush list. Naa favours earth-tone colours, bold prints, high slits, cut-outs, and form-fitted outfits that show off her enviable figure.

So, if you are searching for your next leading lady of legendary style moments, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you.

Photo Credit: @naa_morkhor

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!