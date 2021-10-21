Events
Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs
MTV announced nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs featuring Africa’s biggest artists from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa in various award categories. Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Tems who both collaborated on the hit song “Essence” were each nominated in the Best African Act category. Others in the category are Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae, and Focalistic.
Here is what Tems had to say about the nomination:
I’m extremely excited to be nominated for the Best African Act at the MTV EMAs. The last few years have been crazy and I am just grateful to God for all the blessings so far. I am honoured to be a part of the amazing voices from our continent who are breaking barriers and redefining music globally.”
Full list of nominees:
Best African Act
- Tems
- Wizkid
- Amaarae
- Diamond Platnumz
- Focalistic
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
- Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
- Giveon Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- Coldplay Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- Halsey Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- WILLOW
- YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- ROSÉ
- TWICE
Best Group
- BTS Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- Girl in Red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish – Your Power
- Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
- girl in red – Serotonin
- H.E.R. – Fight For You
- Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best US Act (BEST LOCAL ACT*)
- Ariana Grande Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Voting is now open at mtvema.com until Wednesday, November 10 at 22:59 WAT, so fans can cast votes for their favourite African Act beginning today. The “2021 MTV EMAs” will premiere exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72) on Sunday, November 14 at 20:00 WAT (Pre-Show) and 21:00 WAT (Main Show).