Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs

MTV announced nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs featuring Africa’s biggest artists from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa in various award categories. Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Tems who both collaborated on the hit song “Essence” were each nominated in the Best African Act category. Others in the category are Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae, and Focalistic.

Here is what Tems had to say about the nomination:

Tems

I’m extremely excited to be nominated for the Best African Act at the MTV EMAs. The last few years have been crazy and I am just grateful to God for all the blessings so far. I am honoured to be a part of the amazing voices from our continent who are breaking barriers and redefining music globally.”

Full list of nominees:



Best African Act

Tems

Wizkid

Amaarae

Diamond Platnumz

Focalistic

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best US Act (BEST LOCAL ACT*)

Ariana Grande Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Voting is now open at mtvema.com until Wednesday, November 10 at 22:59 WAT, so fans can cast votes for their favourite African Act beginning today. The “2021 MTV EMAs” will premiere exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72) on Sunday, November 14 at 20:00 WAT (Pre-Show) and 21:00 WAT (Main Show).