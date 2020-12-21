FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Ameyaw Kissi Debrah talks about Identifying Potential Opportunities in Business & Thriving in the Digital Space

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We are far gone into the insightful #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign and so much has been learned.

From sustaining your business to finding balance and structure, a lot has been spoken about, but there is still more to discover, like how to build a good brand, a business, and, importantly, making an excellent entrepreneur out of yourself.

As always, here’s a quick recap on previous entries you might have missed out on.

Now we’ll be introducing to you Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media from Ghana.

Based in Accra, Ghana, Ameyaw is a publisher, a social media influencer, and an all-round content creator who kicked off his career in media from winning an award in the university to having his National Youth Service at a national print magazine firm.

He was able to write content and interview people in the entertainment and lifestyle circle. This beginning led to multiple contributions on websites and from building the right relationships, he was able to start his own portal: ameyawdebrah.com

By 2013, he had built a strong presence on his blog, and particularly on Facebook, which he used as a start-up tool to project his works.

His first major project was with Guinness, and this was called ‘Africa Rising.’ Also added to the highlights of his job was his interview with celebrity Amber Rose which went viral and gave his brand more exposure

He has since then used Facebook, Instagram, and his blog as tools to enhance his brand and create the desired visibility.

Watch to find out more about starting up a digital brand, realizing good opportunities, and how Ameyaw was able to deal with COVID-19 and its effect on the entertainment and lifestyle industry

Most importantly, find out how Facebook strongly contributed to his business growth and the new strategies he was able to put in place to achieve that.

