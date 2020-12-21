Helen Paul & Frank Donga are Co-Hosting the New Farm&Fortune TV Show

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

 

Helen Paul and Frank Donga on the set of Farm & Fortune

As the nation struggles to feed its people, we follow the key players who must innovate and change to mitigate the impact of increasing population and dwindling resources.

Powered by leading fertilizer manufacturer, OCP Africa, Farm&Fortune TV Show seeks to promote good agricultural practices through a variety of formats, including documentaries, interviews with experts as well as games, and sharing of simple tips and tricks viewers at home can learn in their farming and agribusiness journey.

Helen Paul and a guest on the show

Frank Donga

Frank Donga on the show set

Frank Donga and Helen Paul on set.

Catch new episodes on NTA Network (DSTV 251, 369, and 419) every Monday from 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM prompt. Each episode will also be posted on the Farm&Fortune YouTube Channel every Tuesday for online viewers.

OCP Africa is a leading company in the global production and exportation of phosphate-based fertilizers, created in 2016 to contribute to the development of African agriculture through customized fertilizer solutions to local conditions and crop needs.

Follow @farmandfortune on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for exciting weekly content and quizzes for the opportunity to learn and win fantastic prizes!

