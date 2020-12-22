African Movie Channel (AMC) launches the World’s First HD Nollywood Channel

Connect with us

International Pay TV operator and UK-based broadcaster, African Movie Channel (AMC) today launched African Movie Channel HD, the world’s first HD Nollywood channel.

AMC has from inception been a premium 24-hour African movie channel, showcasing only the best, rich and award-winning Nollywood movies, along with some of the best from the rest of Africa; from AMC’s own original and exclusive movies directly from its African Movie Channel Production Hub (AMCOP) to the latest cinema release blockbusters for the whole family, now all in brilliant High Definition.

‘Yinka Mayungbo, AMC’s Founding Director said: “We are a media company of many firsts – we launched the first-ever Nollywood channel in Europe in 2006. With our then technical partners, Stream UK and British Telecom, we were the first to offer Nollywood films online worldwide in crystal clear DVD quality in 2007. And now, together with our current technical partners, Advanced Broadcast Services (ABS) in London, we have created the world’s first HD Nollywood channel, to deliver our evolving and premium content, and heighten the appeal of our offering to our audience…”

African Movie Channel HD is now available on StarTimes, StarSat, and TopStar across Africa, and will be available from January 2021 on all the other TV platforms currently distributing African Movie Channel, including the other major TV platforms, Azam and Zuku.

A new era has dawned. African Movie Channel HD is here! Christmas this year is going to be Bigger, Brighter, in stunning HD!

About AMC

A leading Africa-wide broadcaster, with its services playing out of the UK, and with offices in London and Lagos, African Movie Channel (AMC) operates three 24-hour linear channels, African Movie Channel (AMC), African Movie Channel Series (AMC Series), and Nolly Africa, all offered on various TV platforms across Africa.

African Movie Channel started operations in April 2006, when it launched Europe’s first channel dedicated to top quality Nollywood and other African films and TV series.

AMC and AMC Series are distributed all over sub-Saharan Africa on StarTimes, StarSat, TopStar, Azam TV, Zuku, and Airtel TV. Nolly Africa is distributed on Nigeria’s Free TV, and across sub-Saharan Africa on Airtel TV.

www.africanmoviechannel.com | [email protected] |

FacebookAMCChannels
InstagramAMCChannels
Twitter: AMCChannels
YouTube: AMCChannels

