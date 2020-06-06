Connect with us

Weddings

Every Story Totally Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

Yours Always! Darlington & Eugenia's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

Weddings

Together Forever! See Jesutofunmi & Mosope's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

You Shouldn't Miss Out on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Movies & TV Sweet Spot Weddings

Toolz & Tunde Demuren Share Sweet Memories to Mark their 4th Year Wedding Anniversary 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 338

BN TV Movies & TV Weddings

Mike & Perri Edwards Give us a Lowdown on their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Weddings

It All Started with a DM on Instagram! Faith & Goke's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

Every Story Totally Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy on www.bellanaijaweddings.com this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Atinuke & Gbenga had a Classic Intimate Wedding in the Bride’s House + It was Shared on Zoom!

 

Maame Spoke #TheMALMtrimony Into Existence! See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

The #OgeLaSemai Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story is The Right Start for The Day

My Forever Heartbeat! Ifeanyi & Paul Adefarasin’s 25th Wedding Anniversary Messages has Us 😊

Crete is Definitely a #BNHoneymoonSpot to Love & Visit

Enjoy This Picture-Perfect #BNHoneymoonSpot in Puerto Rico

Planning a Wedding in Nigeria from the Diaspora? These 7 Tips by Mo Will Help

Here’s how Bedge Pictures Shot Fatimah & Rilwan’s Wedding in Lagos

Hey #BellaNaijaWeddings Beauties, Meet The BellaNaija Weddings Contributors!

A Little Bit of Self-Love Is Important to Have a Thriving Relationship by Adanna Steinacker

This Minimalist Bridal Shoot Will Have You Gushing Over It

We are Crushing on This Sweet Traditional Beauty Look

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php