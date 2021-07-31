Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Happy Weekend Indeed With All Your Favourite Features!

Weddings

Love, Joy & Laughter - Enjoy Elizabeth & Laolu's #L2inLove Wedding Video

Weddings

Something For Brides & Grooms! Ric Hassani Features in This Classic H.A.T Collection by Hebrew & Toys

Weddings

All Thanks to A Party! Bukky & Tolu Are Set For The Aisle!

Weddings

Feel All the Good Vibes at Destiny & Kingsley's Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Life Before #BBNaija: These Beautiful Photos from Niyi's Wedding are Our Sweet Spot of the Day

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Check Out All The Amazing Features This Week

Weddings

Patience & Tunde's Wedding is Giving Us All the Happy Vibes Today

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Fill Your Day With all The Love & Colour From This Week!

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Timeless Collection by Kikstylish has Something for All Your Wedding Looks

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Happy Weekend Indeed With All Your Favourite Features!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

What’s a happy weekend to you? When you think about the weekend, especially on a busy, tiring weekday, what comes to mind? We bet it consists of lots of rest, and of course, fun. Well, same here. Do you know what’s the most fun? Weddings!  That’s right. In our books, nothing tops celebrations of love and Saturdays always come with this delight. It’s another beautiful one and many love birds all over the globe are saying “I DO” at this very moment. If this excites you as much as it excites us, then we’re definitely on each other’s team and you totally should head over now to  www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

This week like all others, love tops the chart, along with everything that has to do with celebrating love. From beautiful weddings to amazing love stories, breathtaking pre-wedding photos, bridal inspirations, and planning tips… It’s been one beautiful week filled with so much fun, colour and happiness. If you missed anything, not to worry. We’ve got this rundown especially for you. Just click on each title link for more on each story and enjoy your weekend!

Accra Was Fully Lit For Nana & Naa Dromo’s White Wedding!

Enjoy all The Beauty & Culture at The #RoyalAffair21 Ghanaian Traditional Wedding

Own Your Big Day Confidently With This Bridal Beauty Look

It’s a Maid-of-honour & Best Man Love Story for Anita & Edward

This Igbo Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Radiance & Style

These Groomsmen Came With a Bag Full of Energy!

From a Prom Date to The Aisle – Yvonne & Aaron Get Hitched #InDuahTime!

This Flawless Beauty Look is For the Elegant Edo Bride

Kethya’s Sister-in-law Did the Linking – Now Kethya & Ludovic are Never Letting Go!

See How Johnny Drille Surprised This Couple During Their #BNBling Moment

Ready to Say “I DO”? This Jana Ann Bridal Collection Has Got the Dress For You!

Tidiku Was to Handle Precious’ Business Account, Now He’s Got Her Heart!

Make Your Big Day Extra Beautiful With This Beauty Look

Edo Meets Yoruba in Grand Style With Iyobosa & Gabriel’s Traditional Wedding

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: You Need to Let Go of Destination Addiction

#BNCreativesCorner: Renike’s Artworks Spotlight the “Spice of the World”

The Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered by BeyGOOD Welcomes its First Nigerian Fellows

BN Hot Topic: Is This Culture of Begging Borne of Greed or Poverty?

Chineze Aina: Unhelpful Relationship Clichés We All Need to Let Go Off
css.php