Love, Joy & Laughter – Enjoy Elizabeth & Laolu’s #L2inLove Wedding Video

54 mins ago

When it comes to the beautiful things in life, love is definitely top tier on the list. We dare say that there’s almost nothing that can be compared to that feeling of finding your own person to do life with together forever and we are absolutely unapologetic about this bias! 🤭 Today, Elizabeth and Laolu are reinforcing our stance with their beautiful wedding video.

Elizabeth and her forever boo, Laolu exchanged their vows in an amazing white wedding ceremony and as expected, we can’t hold our excitement! Everything about the #L2inlove couple just has us grinning from ear to ear.  From their thoughtful wedding gifts exchange during the morning prep all the way down to the reception, Elizabeth and Laolu simply had us in our feelings. Their wedding vows to each other came with heartwarming “aww” moments and so much laughter.  There were so many beautiful moments at this wedding that we could go on and on, but we’ll let you see it for yourself.

Enjoy the video below:

 

Credit

Videography: @teamdfams

