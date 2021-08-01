It’s All About Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams’ & ‘s Pre-wedding Shoot Today

The countdown to the grand finale can officially begin!

A couple of months back, we witnessed the sweet #BNBling moment of Co-founder/CEO of RED for Africa, Adebola Williams, and his Barbie, Kehinde Daniel! The love birds then formally introduced their families in an epic introduction ceremony. We couldn’t get enough of all the love and beauty in their civil wedding ceremony and now as the Grand finale draws near, our anticipation has heightened with their amazing pre-wedding shoot!

From glowing in white and dripping nothing but pure sauce in their Asooke, down to the Bonnie and Clyde vibes of in their classy red outfits, this epic love story simply writes itself! Some of their outfits were styled by the ace Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo. We’re absolutely drooling over chemistry in these photos and we just can’t wait for the big day.

Check out all the beautiful photos from their pre-wedding shoot below.

Credits

Bride: @kenny.d

Groom: @debolalagos

Outfit 1

Groom’s Outfit: @atafo.official

Bride’s Outfit: @atafo.bridal

Accessories: Personal wardrobe

Outfit 2

Groom’s look

Aso Oke: @purplelagos

Agbada: @deco_d29

Accessories: @deco_d29/Personal wardrobe

Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Bride’s look

Aso Oke: @purplelagos

Outfit: @purplelagos

Gele: @royalgele

Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Outfit 3

Groom’s outfit: Personal wardrobe

Accessories: @deco_d29

Groom’s Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Bride’s Outfit: @atafo.official

Bride’s Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Outfit 4

Groom’s look: @atafo.official

Bride’s look: @atafo.official

Hair: @Ferdinandshairs

Makeup: @adammakenneth

Styling: @debolalagos

Venue Location Shoot 3& 4: @ebonylifeplace