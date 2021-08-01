Connect with us

It's All About Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams' & 's Pre-wedding Shoot Today

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The countdown to the grand finale can officially begin!

A couple of months back, we witnessed the sweet #BNBling moment of Co-founder/CEO of RED for Africa, Adebola Williams, and his Barbie, Kehinde Daniel! The love birds then formally introduced their families in an epic introduction ceremony. We couldn’t get enough of all the love and beauty in their civil wedding ceremony and now as the Grand finale draws near, our anticipation has heightened with their amazing pre-wedding shoot!

From glowing in white and dripping nothing but pure sauce in their Asooke, down to the Bonnie and Clyde vibes of in their classy red outfits, this epic love story simply writes itself! Some of their outfits were styled by the ace Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo. We’re absolutely drooling over chemistry in these photos and we just can’t wait for the big day.

Check out all the beautiful photos from their pre-wedding shoot below.

 

 

Credits

Bride: @kenny.d
Groom: @debolalagos

Outfit 1
Groom’s Outfit: @atafo.official
Bride’s Outfit: @atafo.bridal
Accessories: Personal wardrobe

Outfit 2
Groom’s look
Aso Oke: @purplelagos
Agbada: @deco_d29
Accessories: @deco_d29/Personal wardrobe
Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Bride’s look
Aso Oke: @purplelagos
Outfit: @purplelagos
Gele: @royalgele
Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Outfit 3
Groom’s outfit: Personal wardrobe
Accessories: @deco_d29
Groom’s Shoes: Personal wardrobe
Bride’s Outfit: @atafo.official
Bride’s Shoes: Personal wardrobe

Outfit 4

Groom’s  look: @atafo.official
Bride’s look: @atafo.official
Hair: @Ferdinandshairs
Makeup: @adammakenneth
Styling: @debolalagos
Venue Location Shoot 3& 4: @ebonylifeplace

Osas Okonyon is a creative writer and content creator who enjoys spending time in her head than anywhere else. A media enthusiast and a multi-talented misfit. She thinks Bike racing is for legends and plans to make money doing what she loves, the rest of her life.

