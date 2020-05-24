Connect with us

Weddings

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BN TV Weddings

"The best day of our lives!" Dodos Gives us a Look Into her Intimate White Wedding in Marrakech

Weddings

They had Their First Date, 2 Days After They Met! See Uyo & Rio's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 337

Weddings

See Doreen & Konstantin's Ghanaian-German Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

All the Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Utopian Collection by Ghanaian Designer, Sima Brew

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Weddings

He Spoke their Union into Existence! Anita & Kwame's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Relationships Scoop Weddings

#ForeverYong2020! See All the Amazingness from Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong's Court Wedding

Weddings

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Here’s Some Big News for the day- We are Introducing the BellaNaija Weddings Freshers Week 💃🏽

Ghanaian Bride, German Groom = Feel Good Vibes from Doreen & Konstantin’s Trad

The #URForever Pre-wedding Shoot & Love Story is the Right Start to Your Day

Honeymoon Spots to love…

Enjoy a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mexico

A Big Yay to an Eco-friendly Honeymoon in Vietnam

You’ll Find Your Fairytale Dress in the Aurora Collection by WONÁ

Isabella Wants You to Consider these 8 Things Before Choosing Your Wedding MC

These 7 Tips by Mo will Help you Choose the Right Budget Vendors

Loving this Flawless Bridal Beauty Look

Your #BellaNaijaBridesmaids will Look So Peng Rocking this Beauty Look

Coral Beads + a Bold Red Lippie = Today’s Igbo Bridal Beauty Look

Catch Up on Styl-Plus’ Beautiful Performance on The Wedding After Party Series

It’s been 10 Years of Love for the Abus! Watch Them Talk About their Love on this #AtHomewithBN Episode

Get to Know the Molehins on this Episode of the #AtHomewithBN Series

 

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Advertisement
css.php