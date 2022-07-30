BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in The Sweetness Of Love With all The Features From This Week

Connect with us

Published

16 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

It’s another weekend and it’s all vibes and fun on our end. As usual, we’re riding on the waves that love brings. From heartwarming stories, to beatutiful pre-wedding photos, colourful weddings, bridal inspos, and planning  tips… The vibes have simply been on 100% If you missed anything, not to worry – we’ve got you covered! Here’s a rundown of everything that went down during the week. Click on the title links for more on each sory.

Have a fabulous weekend!

A Mutual Friend, Poetry & a Meeting all Led to #MyHartsTreasure22

All The Colours Came Out to Play at Faith & Dagogo’s Trad!

He Refused to be Brother-zoned! Enjoy Habibat & Mukhtar’s Yoruba Trad

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With Joan & Raymond’s Wedding Video

5 Years, 3 Cuties & Still Sailing Strong! See #ThePhilips Anniversary Shoot

Oreka & Teka Are Set For The Aisle! See #TheTeks Pre-wedding Shoot

Football Analysis Was The Ice-breaker For Wani & Abiodun!

Long-distance Had Nothing On Mosope & Olumide! See Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

It was Love at First Shot – Ibukun Said Yes to Her Namesake!

Love On The Dance floor! See How Kepo & Dotun’s Ever After Began

You Will Love These Exquisite Dresses From The Berta Caesarea SS23 Bridal Collection

Civil Wedding Soon? You Should Totally Pin This Beauty Look!

Bring Elegance to Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!

Want to Stand Out on Your Trad? Check Out This Beauty Look!

Exude Luxurious Beauty On Your Igbo Trad With This Beauty Look

This Couple & Their Squad Shows Us What It Means to be Lit!

This Groom Squad is Setting Our Vibe For The Week!

Vibes on Vibes! This Groomslady Will Make Your Day With Her Moves

These Beautiful Bridesmaids are Serving Beauty & Style!

This Couple Dance With Their Daughter Will Have You Grinning!

 

