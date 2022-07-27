From a “Hi” to “I do”! Hafsah & Michael’s Dreamy Civil Wedding Will Make Your Day

Hafsah and Michael were familiar with each other. However their love story never really began until one “Hi” that changed everything!

The two went to the same university and have exchanged pleasantries a number of times before. So what made this “Hi” special? Let’s just say, it was the one that cupid anointed! Pleasantries turned into a drink with his friends and her sisters and subsequently, more hangouts. Now, the pair are locked in for life! Hafsah and Michael took the most beautiful legal steps and began their journey to forever.

They tied the knot in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony and it was an absolute dream. Hafsah was an exquisite bride on all levels and Michael came through suave as well. With friends and family present to witness and celebrate their love, they entered into a new phase of their lives with joy and happiness. We’re totally drooling over their beautiful civil wedding photos and we bet you want to take in all the beauty too!

Enjoy their love story and beautiful wedding photos below.

How We Met

By the bride, Hafsah:

We knew each other all through university but I dont think we said anything past hi or hello to each other. Then in 2015, the year I graduated from the university… A familiar face said hi to me in the mall while I was going to see a movie with my sisters.

He made sure to attach himself to whatever plan we had that night, lol. So, instead of going to see a movie, we decided to have drinks with him and his friend instead. We hung out the next day and almost every day after that. I got to know what an amazing, kind person he was and the rest as they say is history!

Credits

Bride: @hafymo

Bride’s Outfit: @daniellefrankelstudio

Groom’s Outfit: @taryorgabriels

Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane

Hair:@Marieghold

Photography: @thedavidmartinss

Planner: @eventbytoya