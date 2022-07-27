Connect with us

Weddings

From a "Hi" to "I do"! Hafsah & Michael's Dreamy Civil Wedding Will Make Your Day

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

You'll Love This Beautiful Video From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It's The Perfect Time To Catch Up on all The Features From This Week

Weddings

Welcome to #TheAyyrianXperience! It all Began With a Business Pitch

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo Looked Absolutely Gorgeous for Her Introduction 😍

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

"Insecure" Star Jay Ellis Is A Married Man! See Photos from the Garden Wedding in Tuscany

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With the Rundown of all of This Week’s Features

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 411

Weddings

From Church Meetings to Ever After! Enjoy The #LoveHxB White Wedding

Weddings

From a “Hi” to “I do”! Hafsah & Michael’s Dreamy Civil Wedding Will Make Your Day

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Hafsah and Michael were familiar with each other. However their love story never really began until one “Hi” that changed everything!

The two went to the same university and have exchanged pleasantries a number of times before. So what made this “Hi” special? Let’s just say, it was the one that cupid anointed!  Pleasantries turned into a drink with his friends and her sisters and subsequently, more hangouts. Now, the pair are locked in for life! Hafsah and Michael took the most beautiful legal steps and began their journey to forever.

They tied the knot in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony and it was an absolute dream. Hafsah was an exquisite bride on all levels and Michael came through suave as well. With friends and family present to witness and celebrate their love, they entered into a new phase of their lives with joy and happiness. We’re totally drooling over their beautiful civil wedding photos and we bet you want to take in all the beauty too!

Enjoy their love story and beautiful wedding photos below.

How We Met 
By the bride, Hafsah:

We knew each other all through university but I dont think we said anything past hi or hello to each other. Then in 2015, the year I graduated from the university… A familiar face said hi to me in the mall while I was going to see a movie with my sisters.

He made sure to attach himself to whatever plan we had that night, lol. So, instead of going to see a movie, we decided to have drinks with him and his friend instead. We hung out the next day and almost every day after that. I got to know what an amazing, kind person he was and the rest as they say is history!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride: @hafymo
Bride’s Outfit: @daniellefrankelstudio
Groom’s Outfit: @taryorgabriels
Stylist@thestyleinfidel
Makeup@flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair:@Marieghold
Photography: @thedavidmartinss
Planner: @eventbytoya

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures
css.php