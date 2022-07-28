Nigeria to the World! Five Nigerian Women Who Broke Boundaries & Made History this July

It’s been a huge round of congratulations with the recent back-to-back wins from some outstanding Nigerian women. From Afrobeats to sports, these women broke boundaries and made every Nigerian proud this month of July.

In recognition of her inspirational and international career in music, popularly known as the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage received an honorary degree on the 15th of July at her alma mater, the University of Kent. The singer-songwriter is now recognised as a Doctor of Music at the school. In her speech, Tiwa stated that “not giving up” got her to where she is, and everyone is proud of this amazing feat.

Tobi Amusan, now called Nigeria’s golden girl, caused a stir after smashing a world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals and finals at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Amusan came in with a record time of 12.12 seconds, beating Kendra Harrison‘s 2016 record of 12.20 by 0.8 a second.

Shortly after winning the BET Awards, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems notched her belt with another achievement. The teaser for the popular Marvel’s “Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever“, was released recently and Tems’ soft vocals were heard belting a cover of Bob Marley‘s “No Woman, No Cry.” Over the last year, Tems has continued to be the leading vibe, making everyone proud with her continual achievement.

Following Tobi Amusan’s record-breaking gold, Nigeria’s Ese Brume left everyone stunned as she produced her biggest jump of the season and became the first Nigerian athlete to win medals at two World Athletics Championships at the just concluded Olympic event that took place in Oregon, USA.

The Women’s Player of the Year for the fifth time is none other than Asisat Oshoala, overtaking compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha. Oshoala became the first player in the history of the award to win it five times.