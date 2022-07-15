It’s Officially Dr. Tiwa Savage After Singer Receives Honorary Degree from University of Kent



Tiwa Savage now goes by Dr. Tiwatope Savage!

The award-winning singer was awarded an honorary doctorate on Friday from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England. She was honoured with Doctor of Music for her inspirational and international career in music.

She was one of ten inspirational individuals awarded honorary degrees at the institution’s congregation ceremonies at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals.

Listen to her message to the class of 2022 in the video below:

Congratulations Dr. Tiwa!