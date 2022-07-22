Asisat Oshoala Wins Player of the Year at 2022 CAF Awards | See the Full List of Winners

At the CAF Awards event which took place Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala was awarded the 2022 African Women’s Player of the Year. With this, she becomes the first African woman to win the coveted award five times, surpassing Perpetua Nkwocha, who won it four times.

In the men’s category, Sadio Mane won CAF Player of the Year, defeating compatriot Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah.

In other categories, Mamelodi Sundowns was named Club of the Year Women and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco won the Club of the Year Award for the second time in a row in the Men’s category.

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse was awarded Men’s Coach of the Year, while Desiree Ellis was voted the Women’s Coach of the Year for the second time.

See the full list of winners:

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) WINNER

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich) WINNER

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) WINNER

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly) WINNER

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) WINNER

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur) WINNER

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa) WINNER

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal) WINNER

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) WINNER

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) WINNER

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal WINNER

Photo Credit: @CAF_Online/twitter