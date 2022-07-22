Connect with us

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Wins Player of the Year at 2022 CAF Awards | See the Full List of Winners

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Jolly Roger" starring Daniel Etim Effiong, Toni Tones & Tina Mba Got Screened at 2022 Essence Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Private Screening of Blue Pictures' "Money Miss Road" was Insightful

Scoop

5 Celebrities Seeking Political Office in the 2023 General Elections

BN TV Music Scoop

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

Nollywood Scoop

Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Welcomes Baby No. 2

Music Scoop

Beyoncé Reveals 16-Song Tracklist for Her Upcoming Album "Renaissance" (Tems & P2J Played a Part)

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Elena's Confidence Level is A1! See the Adorable Moment She Introduced Her Dad Bovi on Stage

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Steve & Majorie Harvey May Be The Most Stylish Couple On The Internet

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Wins Player of the Year at 2022 CAF Awards | See the Full List of Winners

Published

3 hours ago

 on

At the CAF Awards event which took place Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala was awarded the 2022 African Women’s Player of the Year. With this, she becomes the first African woman to win the coveted award five times, surpassing Perpetua Nkwocha, who won it four times.

In the men’s category, Sadio Mane won CAF Player of the Year, defeating compatriot Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah.

In other categories, Mamelodi Sundowns was named Club of the Year Women and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco won the Club of the Year Award for the second time in a row in the Men’s category.

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse was awarded Men’s Coach of the Year, while Desiree Ellis was voted the Women’s Coach of the Year for the second time.

See the full list of winners:

Player of the Year (Women)

  • Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)
  • Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) WINNER
  • Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

  • Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)
  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
  • Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich) WINNER

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

  • Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) WINNER

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

  • Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
  • Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)
  • Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly) WINNER

Young Player of the Year (Women)

  • Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)
  • Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) WINNER
  • Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne

Young Player of the Year (Men)

  • Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)
  • Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)
  • Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur) WINNER

Coach of the Year (Women)

  • Bruce Mwape (Zambia)
  • Desiree Ellis (South Africa) WINNER
  • Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

  • Aliou Cisse (Senegal) WINNER
  • Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)
  • Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

  • AS FAR (Morocco)
  • Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) WINNER

Club of the Year (Men)

  • Al Ahly (Egypt)
  • RS Berkane (Morocco)
  • Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) WINNER

National Team of the Year (Men)

  • Cameroon
  • Egypt
  • Senegal WINNER 

Photo Credit: @CAF_Online/twitter

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation
css.php