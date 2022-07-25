Nigeria’s Ese Brume wins Long Jump Silver at World Athletics Championships

Ese Brume, Nigeria’s representative at the World Athletics Championships (Women’s Long Jump) has won the silver medal in the competition with a final leap of 7.02 metres in Eugene, Oregon, Guardian Nigeria reports.

Her win came just minutes after Tobi Amusan won a maiden World Championship gold for 100mH for Nigeria.

German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo, won gold with a final leap of 7.12 metres and Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo took bronze with 6.89m.