LEAP Africa’s Youth Day of Service 2022 is Here! Learn how You can Join in creating Sustainable Change

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Initiated by LEAP Africa, the Youth Day of Service (YDoS) is an annual youth-led
social impact campaign with the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) in focus.
With the growing population of young people across Africa, they are driving a culture of social change and encouraging young people to be #youthfulanduseful.

This year, YDoS is Pan-African, and LEAP Africa is calling on all African youth, corporate organizations, public and social sector organizations to renew the spirit of active
citizenship by spreading the culture of service and collective responsibility.

YDoS 2022 is a week-long campaign from August 12 – 18 in commemoration of the International Youth Day, and it will showcase different projects championed by young people in communities across Africa.

To get involved, you can register a project, volunteer, or donate to the implementation of any community project, visit www.youthdayofservice.org to
learn more.

#YouthDayofService #August12 #Youthfulanduseful #Youth4SDGs #YDoS2022
#IYD2022

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

