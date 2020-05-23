Connect with us

BN TV Weddings

"The best day of our lives!" Dodos Gives us a Look Into her Intimate White Wedding in Marrakech

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's a Chance to Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie “Shadows Of Death” | #BNMovieFeature

Beauty BN TV

A Ronke Raji DIY Tutorial on How to Dye Your Natural Hair Blonde | WATCH

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie teach You how to Prepare this Rich & Nutritious Edikaikong Soup

BN TV Music

WATCH Joeboy Break Down "Call" & Answer Some Afrobeat Trivia Questions on Accelerate TV

BN TV

Story Time - Tajé Prest Dated a Gay Guy & She is Narrating how it Happened

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach You the Super Easy way to Prepare Sweet Potato Pottage

BN TV

Tuke Morgan is Teaching How to Style Afro Bun on 4C Hair | Watch her Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

Ex-BBNaija Housemate Khafi Shares some Tips & Hints on How to Get into Big Brother Naija's House

BN TV

2Baba Shows off his Cooking Skills on this Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu”

BN TV

“The best day of our lives!” Dodos Gives us a Look Into her Intimate White Wedding in Marrakech

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s been 238 days since beauty vlogger Dodos, walked down the aisle with her husband Tolu Iteboje, in a romantic wedding ceremony in Marrakech.

And now, Dodos is giving us a look into all that happened at her white wedding.

The video shared on her vlog features moments from the preparation to the intimately beautiful garden wedding and of course lots of laughter and tears.

She says:

238 days I walked down the aisle with the biggest smile on my face and tears running down my eyes. Here’s our full wedding video guys we hope you enjoy this video as we share our very SPECIAL day with you all. THIS WAS BY FAR THE BEST DAY OF OUR LIVES!!!!!!!!! we promise that you will smile, cry, and laugh in this full video. We both always wanted an intimate wedding and so we celebrated in front of 80 of our closest friends and family.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php