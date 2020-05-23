Here’s a Chance to Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie “Shadows Of Death” | #BNMovieFeature

The weekend is the perfect time to put a pause on your daily work routine by simply unwinding and you can do that by enjoying the classic Mount Zion movies we are featuring this month.

Mount Zion movies take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

For the month of May, #BNMovieFeature will be showing a couple of classic Mount Zion movies and today’s movie is titled “Shadows Of Death” produced by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye.

The movie stars Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Barwa Yacham, Adigun Damilare, Garba Patricia, Segun Folorunsho, Eluwole Olaniyi, Zach Ajayi, and others.

Watch the movie below: