BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It’s The Perfect Time To Catch Up on all The Features From This Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another beautiful weekend. You already know, as far as we are concerned, Saturday mean one thing – that’s right, weddings! While we celebrate with all the lovebirds saying their “I do” at this very moment, we’re also super excited to take in everything else that’s got to do with love – starting from all the beautiful features we’ve had this week.

From beautiful pre-wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, colourful weddings and top tier inspos, this week was packed with so much beauty and if you missed anything, now is the perfect time to catch up. Here’s a rundown of everything that went down this week. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have an amazing weekend!