Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It's The Perfect Time To Catch Up on all The Features From This Week

Weddings

Welcome to #TheAyyrianXperience! It all Began With a Business Pitch

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo Looked Absolutely Gorgeous for Her Introduction 😍

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

"Insecure" Star Jay Ellis Is A Married Man! See Photos from the Garden Wedding in Tuscany

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With the Rundown of all of This Week’s Features

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 411

Weddings

From Church Meetings to Ever After! Enjoy The #LoveHxB White Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all Your Favourite Features This Weekend

Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

We Can't Get Enough of Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred's Pre-Wedding Photos

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It’s The Perfect Time To Catch Up on all The Features From This Week

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another beautiful weekend. You already know, as far as we are concerned, Saturday mean one thing – that’s right, weddings! While we celebrate with all the lovebirds saying their “I do” at this very moment, we’re also super excited to take in everything else that’s got to do with love – starting from all the beautiful features we’ve had this week.

From beautiful pre-wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, colourful weddings and top tier inspos, this week was packed with so much beauty and if you missed anything, now is the perfect time to catch up. Here’s a rundown of everything that went down this week. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have an amazing weekend!

It All Started From a Bible Study Group For Timilehin & Samuel!

Fill Your Day With Colours From Timilehin & Samuel’s Traditional Engagement

Hafsah & Michael’s Civil Wedding is The Dose of Magic Your Day Needs!

When Love Meets Culture! Enjoy Felicity & James’ Beautiful Ghanaian Wedding

Gotta Love These Beautiful Photos From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro

Feel The Sweetness of Love With Uche & Stephen’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Stephanie & Henry Met While Serving The Nation! #TheSHfusion

Music Brought Them Together! Morayo & Dami Met at a Concert

Thanks to Instagram, Temi & Pelumi are On To Forever!

Vintage Vibes + The Butterfly Effect = This Retro-themed Styled Shoot

Yoruba Brides-to-be, This Colourful Beauty Look Has Your Name On It!

For Northern Belles! This Bridal Beauty Look is a Sure Head-turner

This Couple’s Lit Reception Entrance Will Make Your Day!

The Perfect Burst of Energy! This Bride & Her Squad Will Make Your Day

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams
css.php