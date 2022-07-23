Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It’s The Perfect Time To Catch Up on all The Features From This Week
Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!
Welcome to another beautiful weekend. You already know, as far as we are concerned, Saturday mean one thing – that’s right, weddings! While we celebrate with all the lovebirds saying their “I do” at this very moment, we’re also super excited to take in everything else that’s got to do with love – starting from all the beautiful features we’ve had this week.
From beautiful pre-wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, colourful weddings and top tier inspos, this week was packed with so much beauty and if you missed anything, now is the perfect time to catch up. Here’s a rundown of everything that went down this week. Click on the title links for more on each story.
Have an amazing weekend!
It All Started From a Bible Study Group For Timilehin & Samuel!
Fill Your Day With Colours From Timilehin & Samuel’s Traditional Engagement
Hafsah & Michael’s Civil Wedding is The Dose of Magic Your Day Needs!
When Love Meets Culture! Enjoy Felicity & James’ Beautiful Ghanaian Wedding
Gotta Love These Beautiful Photos From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro
Feel The Sweetness of Love With Uche & Stephen’s Pre-wedding Shoot
Stephanie & Henry Met While Serving The Nation! #TheSHfusion
Music Brought Them Together! Morayo & Dami Met at a Concert
Thanks to Instagram, Temi & Pelumi are On To Forever!
Vintage Vibes + The Butterfly Effect = This Retro-themed Styled Shoot
Yoruba Brides-to-be, This Colourful Beauty Look Has Your Name On It!
For Northern Belles! This Bridal Beauty Look is a Sure Head-turner
This Couple’s Lit Reception Entrance Will Make Your Day!
The Perfect Burst of Energy! This Bride & Her Squad Will Make Your Day