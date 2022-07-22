Welcome to #TheAyyrianXperience! It all Began With a Business Pitch

Life has a way of setting us up with love in the most beautiful ways and with every new love story, we are reminded of the beauty of the phenomenon that is love. Today, courtesy of Ama and Cyprian, we get to enjoy not only a sweet love tale but also all the colours of Ghanaian culture.

Cyprian had gone to make a business pitch at Ama’s office when he laid eyes on her for the first time. Let’s call this moment the first spark! A year later, things progressed faster. They went from Facebook to Instagram. Now, it’s ultimately a forever love story and we’re super stoked for them.

To celebrate their beautiful love, the duo, along with their friends and family set on a destination wedding and it was an all-round festival of love, beauty and colours. They tied the knot in a Ghanaian trad and the colours filled the air. After this, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. It was a beautiful affair as the pair went all out to celebrate their love. Ama was such an exquisite bride through and through and Cyprian came through dapper and suave too!

#TheAyyrianXperience destination wedding was absolutely one for the books. They also held a welcome party at the destination before the big day and it was nothing short of breathtaking. You certainly want to catch all the thrills yourself.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos and love story as shared by Cyprian below.

How We Met

By the groom, Cyprian:

My first meeting with Ama was in 2015 at a business pitch to her company, and boy was I blown away by her. I told her she looked familiar, and she responded with a very curt “I have that face”. That was pretty much all I got from her that day. Fast forward to a year later. She pops up as a friend on Facebook and I add her. Facebook conversations on fashion led to a friendship on Instagram, and as we all know on Instagram it goes down in the DMs.

I discovered Ama’s love for animals and travelling through her Instagram stories and realized that would be my only way in. So for over a year, we went back and forth with a little comment here and a little suggestion there, until I decided to ask her to dinner one time I was in Ghana. She had literally also just got back from a work trip that evening. But if you know Ama then you know yam and pork will get her to do anything.

That evening led to a deeper friendship which allowed me to ask her to my cousin’s wedding two months later as our first official date. To my surprise, she said yes. She came to the wedding and met my entire family, and we went for sushi (her favourite). Our car broke down in the middle of the road and we spent 48 hours on a “no sleep” challenge. Since that first date, we have become inseparable. Living on two different continents in different time zones but knowing from that day that we were meant to spend together forever.

Here’s Ama’s side of the story:

“There is this boy I know, he’s a friend nothing serious, I just enjoy talking to him.” This was a conversation I had with my Carol on one of the days I had been messaging Cyprian on Instagram.

Getting to know Cyprian and falling in love with him, was fun and exciting, but it also came with a lot of prayers and waiting on God. Yes, I had met someone as adventurous, free-spirited and as ambitious as me. However, that is where our similarities end. Cyprian is quiet and logical, I am loud and passionate. I love cold rooms, he can’t survive in cold temperatures. I prefer the bed and my own company, he loves to drive and have company, he likes bright colours and browns, I love greys, black and nudes. I could go on with our differences and reasons why in my mind I believed this would not work.

God had other plans for me. After praying for days on end and watching Cyprian wait patiently for me to give him an answer that we officially are boyfriend and girlfriend… It dawned on me that this man (no longer a boy) was created for me. From the moment I met him, I had told him my deepest darkest secrets and he still looked at me with love.

I had found the one who I could be myself 100% with, and feel no guilt. I had found the person who completed me and pushed me to be better. The journey to this point has not been easy, but in all things and with God, I knew in that moment, on that 1st of February when I finally said, “I’m ready to be your girlfriend now” that God was leading me towards my purpose.

Enjoy #TheAyyrianXperience Ghanaian trad wedding below.

Credits

Bride @amayirebi

Makeup @mzl4wson

Hair @adefunkeee

Bride’s Wedding Dress @tabjaofficial

Photography @jema_photography | @shotbyadoosey

Videography @tripledots | @hanspiere

Bridal Styling @debbs_bjuku | @saadiasanusi