10 Ankara Styles to Steal from Tomike Adeoye’s #PartyWithOloriEbi Celebration

Tomike Adeoye, Nigerian media sensation, actress, and digital content creator, hosted a dazzling Owambe-themed soirée tagged ‘Party with Olori Ebi’ on November 30, 2023, in the vibrant city of Lagos, taking over various social media platforms for days on end.

The event saw a star-studded turnout, with influencers and fans gracing the celebration, including notable personalities like VeeKee James, Alex Unusual, Elozonam, Layi Wasabi, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among others. As always, we at BellaNaija Style will be spotlighting the exquisite Ankara fashion the attendees rocked.

For those scouting for the perfect Ankara inspiration for their next tailor visit, your quest ends here.

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Frances Theodore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frances Theodore (@francestheodore)

Diana Eneje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

Nonye Udeogu

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWA MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

 Kiky Festus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

Layinka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layinka (@tmtbylayinka)

