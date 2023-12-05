Style
10 Ankara Styles to Steal from Tomike Adeoye’s #PartyWithOloriEbi Celebration
Tomike Adeoye, Nigerian media sensation, actress, and digital content creator, hosted a dazzling Owambe-themed soirée tagged ‘Party with Olori Ebi’ on November 30, 2023, in the vibrant city of Lagos, taking over various social media platforms for days on end.
The event saw a star-studded turnout, with influencers and fans gracing the celebration, including notable personalities like VeeKee James, Alex Unusual, Elozonam, Layi Wasabi, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among others. As always, we at BellaNaija Style will be spotlighting the exquisite Ankara fashion the attendees rocked.
For those scouting for the perfect Ankara inspiration for their next tailor visit, your quest ends here.
Tomike Adeoye
Veekee James
Frances Theodore
Diana Eneje
Nonye Udeogu
Jemima Osunde
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Hawa Magaji
Kiky Festus
Layinka
