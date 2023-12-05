Take A Look At Temi Otedola’s Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Nigerian heiress, actress and style star — Temiloluwa Otedola graced the 2023 British Fashion Awards in a flowing soft pink dress with a bodycon bodice.

Tagged The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora, the event took place on Monday 4th December 2023, returning to the iconic London venue, the Royal Albert Hall. As expected, it brought together a global community in London — the home of fashion creativity — to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent.

Temi on the red carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

The Fashion Awards serves as the main fundraiser for the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.

Temi paired her lovely outfit with a sleek bob and flawless facebeat, see below:

Temi off the red carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Credits

BellaStylista: @temiotedola at the British Fashion Awards with @donjuliotequila

Styled by @rebeccacorbinmurray in custom @standing_ground_

Makeup by @kennethsohmakeup

Hair by @jamescatalanohair

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle