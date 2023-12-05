Beauty
Take A Look At Temi Otedola’s Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards
Nigerian heiress, actress and style star — Temiloluwa Otedola graced the 2023 British Fashion Awards in a flowing soft pink dress with a bodycon bodice.
Tagged The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora, the event took place on Monday 4th December 2023, returning to the iconic London venue, the Royal Albert Hall. As expected, it brought together a global community in London — the home of fashion creativity — to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent.
Temi on the red carpet
View this post on Instagram
The Fashion Awards serves as the main fundraiser for the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.
Temi paired her lovely outfit with a sleek bob and flawless facebeat, see below:
Temi off the red carpet
View this post on Instagram
Credits
BellaStylista: @temiotedola at the British Fashion Awards with @donjuliotequila
Styled by @rebeccacorbinmurray in custom @standing_ground_
Makeup by @kennethsohmakeup
Hair by @jamescatalanohair