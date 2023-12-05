Connect with us

Beauty Events Style

Take A Look At Temi Otedola's Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Here's How Mo'Cheddah Got Owambe Ready For Her Mum's 70th Birthday | WATCH

Beauty Events Promotions

Excellence in Beauty: The Countdown Begins for the Beauty in the Motherland Awards Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships Style

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

Beauty Promotions

Cantu's Holiday Hair Guide: Sleigh the Season with Festive Afro Styles

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

Beauty Movies & TV Style

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

Beauty BN TV Living Music

ICYMI: Offset's Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Beauty

Take A Look At Temi Otedola’s Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian heiress, actress and style star Temiloluwa Otedola graced the 2023 British Fashion Awards in a flowing soft pink dress with a bodycon bodice.

Tagged The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora, the event took place on Monday 4th December 2023, returning to the iconic London venue, the Royal Albert Hall. As expected, it brought together a global community in London the home of fashion creativity to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent.

Temi on the red carpet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

The Fashion Awards serves as the main fundraiser for the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.

Temi paired her lovely outfit with a sleek bob and flawless facebeat, see below:

Temi off the red carpet 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Credits

BellaStylista:  @temiotedola at the British Fashion Awards with @donjuliotequila
Styled by @rebeccacorbinmurray in custom @standing_ground_
Makeup by @kennethsohmakeup
Hair by @jamescatalanohair

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!

Lord! Where’s Santa?

How Does Dounard Bondo Juggle Being a Lawyer and Journalist in Liberia? Read This Edition of “Doing Life With…” To Find Out

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?
css.php