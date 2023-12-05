One Wellness Center, Lagos Nigeria, Hosts Exclusive Brunch and Tour Event

One Wellness Center, a fully licensed, ultra-modern, integrated Fertility and Wellness Clinic, opened its doors to an exclusive group of women for a brunch and tour event. The event was held on November 25 at the One Wellness Clinic, Number One Building, Victoria Island, Lagos. One Wellness Center aims to redefine fertility healthcare for more women by providing the latest in fertility treatments and a holistic approach to overall well-being.

The event kicked off with guests going on a tour of the cutting-edge facilities and witnessing firsthand the advanced technology and equipment that One Wellness Center has integrated into its services. The tour showcased the centre’s commitment to providing a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. Guests were also treated to finger food and flavoured water.

The clinic boasts a state-of-the-art facility that combines the latest technological advancements and a commitment to creating a serene environment. The centre is dedicated to offering a unique and holistic approach to well-being, ensuring the peace of mind of its clients.

The centre adheres strictly to global and national medical ethics and confidentiality standards, providing its clients with a trustworthy and secure environment. This commitment underscores the clinic’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in healthcare practices.

“We are thrilled to have hosted this exclusive brunch and tour event, providing a glimpse into the innovative and compassionate healthcare services we offer at One Wellness Center. Our commitment is to implement advanced technology and create a peaceful environment for all our clients. We believe in not just treating conditions but nurturing overall well-being.”

Said Dr. Jean Nassar, Fertility Specialist, at One Wellness Center.

“The One Wellness Center brunch and tour event served as an opportunity to connect with the women’s community and educate more women on their options and fertility solutions. The clinic’s state-of-the-art facilities and unique approach to well-being set it apart in the Nigerian healthcare landscape. For more information about One Wellness Center and its services, please visit the website or contact them at 09010401111 or [email protected].”

About One Wellness Center

One Wellness Center is a fully licensed, ultra-modern, integrated fertility, located on Victoria Island, Lagos. Committed to providing cutting-edge healthcare services, the centre prioritises the well-being and satisfaction of its clients through a unique and holistic approach to healthcare.

The One Wellness Center is equipped to ease any fears patients typically have when undergoing investigative and therapeutic healthcare services with state-of-the-art equipment overseen by experts and professional staff.

