FirstBank unveils its Win Big Promo to Reward Customers for the Year, 2023

FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution and one of the leading financial inclusion service providers, has launched the Win Big promo to reward and delight its valued customers. The four-month promo, which started October 23rd 2023 and will run till February 23rd 2023 will reward several new and existing customers of the Bank with a total cash reward of 170,000,000.00 naira.

At the end of the four-month promo, 1,240 new and existing customers would have been rewarded with N100,000.00 each as each month will have 310 new and existing customers winning N100,000. Up to 40,000 customers who reactivate their dormant account stand a chance to win free airtime as 10,000 customers will be rewarded with free airtime monthly for reactivating their dormant account.

6 customers will emerge lucky winners of N1,000,000 each in the grand finale draw. The promo is open to new and existing savings and current account customers. To open a FirstBank account dial USSD code *894*0# and follow the prompt or visit the Bank’s website and click on “Open Account”. You can also visit any FirstBank branch near you to open an account.

To qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers will have to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of 5,000.00 in their account monthly and transact a minimum of 5 times transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions.

Customers who are eligible to win N1,000,000 must have a deposit of N50,000.00 monthly for four consecutive months or maintain a minimum deposit of N200,000.00 for four months and transact a minimum of 5 times on any of the Bank’s digital banking channels; FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions to qualify for the grand finale draw.

Customers who reactivate their account(s) are also eligible to win. For reactivating their account, the first 10,000 customers to deposit N1,000.00 and transact on any of the Bank’s digital channels: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online and Debit Card transactions will be rewarded with free airtime. Customers who reactivate their dormant account could also qualify for the monthly draw when they deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N5,000 monthly and transact a minimum of 5 times on any of the Bank’s digital channels. They could also emerge winners of N1,000,000 in the grade finale draw if they meet the criteria.

To reactivate an account, the customers will have to dial USSD code *894*7# and follow the prompt to reactivate Tier 1 accounts or visit any nearest FirstBank branch for Tier 2 and 3 account reactivation.

We are thrilled to launch this promo in appreciation of the patronage, trust and loyalty our customers have shown us over the years. The exciting modalities of the promo reflect our commitment to enhancing the banking experience of our customers across any or all of our digital banking services, said Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank Group This is the season when FirstBank provides opportunities and platforms for the yearly memorable homecoming experience from across the world. The promo is an enabling opportunity for customers, their friends, and families to have exciting, fun-filled, memorable experiences. We encourage our customers to seize this opportunity and participate actively, she concluded.

For more updates on the promo and other exciting offerings from FirstBank,

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for 129 years.

With over 750 business locations and over 215,538 FirstMonie Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 42 million customers. The Bank has an international presence with subsidiaries operating in 9 other countries.

These subsidiaries are FirstBank (UK) in London and Paris, FirstBank in The Gambia, FirstBank in Sierra-Leone, FirstBank in the Republic of Congo, FirstBank in Guinea, FBNBank in Ghana, FBNBank in Senegal as well as a Representative Office in Beijing, China. The Bank is at the forefront of promoting digital banking in the country and has issued over 12 million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone.

FirstBank has continued to make significant investments in technology, innovation and transformation, and its cashless transaction drive has been steadily accentuated with almost 22 million active FirstBank customers signed up on digital channels including the USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code.

FirstBank’s commitment to Diversity is shown in its policies, partnerships, and initiatives, such as its employees’ ratio of female to male (about 39%:61%; and 32% women in management) as well as the FirstBank Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organization.

In addition, the Bank’s membership of the UN Women affirms a deliberate policy consistent with UN Women’s Women Empowerment’s Principles – Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Nondiscrimination. Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimized risk management and leadership.

Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatization and commercialization schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities available in Nigeria an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

For six consecutive years (2011 – 2016), FirstBank was named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” by the globally renowned The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group and “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” eight times in a row, 2011 – 2018, by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards.

Notably, in 2022, the Bank took a long stride on its growth trajectory with the Bank’s Viability and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings upgraded to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘ (with Outlooks Stable) by Fitch, a leading global rating agency. This indicates the Bank’s strong internal capital generation and the corresponding recession of its risks to capitalization.

Fitch also upgraded the Bank’s National Long-Term Ratings to ‘A (nga)’ from ‘BBB (nga)’, to reflect its improved creditworthiness relative to that of other issuers in Nigeria. Furthermore, the Top 100 African Bank Rankings 2022 released by The Banker Magazine revealed FirstBank’s ranking as number one in Nigeria in terms of Overall Performance, Profitability, Efficiency and Return on Risk.

Other laudable feats in 2022 include FirstBank’s international recognition on major indices by Euromoney Market Leaders, an independent global assessment of the leading financial service providers where FirstBank was crowned:

Market Leader: (tier-1 recognition) in Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR),

Market Leader: (tier -1 recognition) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG),

Highly Regarded: in Corporate Banking and Digital Solutions,

Notable: in SME Banking.

Also, in 2022 International Finance Magazine named the Bank “Most Innovative Banking Product in Nigeria” and “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria”. FirstBank was also awarded “Best Corporate Banking Western Africa, 2022” and “Best CSR Bank Western Africa, 2022’’ by Global Banking and Finance Magazine. Other notable awards in FirstBank coffers include: “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance Magazine – fifteen times in a row; “Best Private Bank in Nigeria- 2021” awarded by Global Finance magazine; “Best Internet Banking Nigeria” and ‘’Best CSR Bank Africa’’ by International Business Magazine.

In 2023, FirstBank received notable awards including “Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa 2023” by Global Finance Awards; “Best Sustainable Bank in Nigeria 2023” by International Investors Awards; “Best Bespoke Banking Services in Nigeria 2023” by International Investors Awards; “Best Financial Inclusion Service Provider in Nigeria 2023” by Digital Banker Africa; and “African Bank of the Year” by African Leadership Magazine.

Their vision is ‘To be Africa’s Bank of first choice’ and their mission is ‘To remain true to their name by providing the best financial services possible. This commitment is anchored on their core values of EPIC – Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-Centricity.

Their strategic ambition is ‘To deliver accelerated growth in profitability through customer-led innovation and disciplined execution and their brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence to position You First in every respect.

