FirstBank is bringing the Magic of the Season with DecemberIssaVybe 2023

Events

December is a month filled with joy, celebration, and reunions. It is a time when families come together, friends reconnect, and the spirit of giving and love is in the air. 

December holds significant cultural importance in Nigeria. FirstBank, a prominent financial institution in the country, has launched its annual campaign, “December Issa Vybe.” This campaign promotes family fun time, supports the creative industry and entertainment sector, and contributes to nation-building effort

The annual December Issa Vybe program remains a remarkable and enduring testament to FirstBank’s commitment to promoting family bonding, creative arts, entertainment, and the overall development of Nigeria. It seeks to create an enthralling and memorable experience for customers in the Yuletide season as they bond with family and friends, whilst connecting with their favourite superstars.

This campaign, which runs for about two to three months towards the end of the year, features the bank’s sponsorship of premium entertainment events such as shows, plays, operas, musicals, concerts, and dramas – all centred around the yuletide season.

Through the annual “FirstBankIssaVybe” campaign, FirstBank sponsors an array of the hottest and coolest entertainment platforms across music, fashion, and arts during the month of December, with massive ticket giveaways to premium events.

The campaign which started in 2018 is already generating ripples across the cities with Nigerians across ages anticipating the new trick FirstBank will pull out from the hat this year.

One of the highlights of the annual campaign is the provision of free tickets to Nigerians, allowing them to enjoy these high-profile events without any financial burden.

December brings a wave of joy and festive spirit that transcends individual circumstances. Through various celebrations and initiatives, people can find opportunities to reconnect, create new memories, and experience the magic of the season, reminding us of the power of hope and human connection.

Over the years, FirstBank has consistently supported and sponsored annual festive period concerts featuring Africa’s biggest music superstars. Artists like Kizz Daniel, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and numerous others have graced these events, creating unforgettable experiences for music enthusiasts. 

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, FirstBank rewards its loyal customers by offering them free premium tickets to these A-list entertainers’ events. This gesture not only showcases the bank’s appreciation for its customers but also allows them to enjoy world-class entertainment alongside their favourite artists.

The “December Issa Vybe” campaign also embraces the theme of homecoming. Nigerians living in the diaspora who take joy in visiting their home country during the festive season and spending quality time with their families and friends are an integral part of this initiative. 

Through the move, FirstBank approaching its 130th year aims to create opportunities for family reunions and bonding, particularly for those returning from the diaspora. The bank recognizes the importance of fostering strong family ties and believes that great entertainment plays a vital role in bringing families together.

The financial giant recognises the emotional significance of homecoming and seeks to make it an unforgettable experience for these individuals. Through various activities, events, and promotions, the bank ensures that Nigerians in the diaspora feel connected to their roots and are able to create lasting memories during their time in the country.

Looking ahead to the 2023 edition of “December Issa Vybe,” FirstBank promises an even more awesome experience for everyone involved. The bank is committed to continually improving and exceeding expectations, ensuring that Nigerians have something truly spectacular to look forward to. 

From the foregoing, FirstBank’s “December Issa Vybe” campaign remains a resounding testament to the bank’s unwavering support for family, entertainment, and nation-building. By sponsoring premium entertainment events, providing free tickets, and embracing the theme of homecoming, FirstBank aims to create memorable experiences for Nigerians during the Yuletide season. 

As Nigerians eagerly anticipate the 2023 edition, FirstBank’s commitment to delivering an extraordinary experience signals a clear indication of dedication to enhancing the well-being and happiness of customers. So, Nigerians should get ready for an unforgettable December filled with joy, entertainment, and the spirit of togetherness powered by FirstBank. 

In conclusion, more details about the upcoming campaign will soon emerge on social media, keeping the public informed and engaged.

The FirstBank #DecemberIssaVybe and #FirstBankIssaVybe giveaway fest is again ready to reward old, new and potential customers with tickets to premium events around Lagos.

Get ready for a festive season filled with #vybes! Head over to FirstBank’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter  and stay tuned for exciting announcements revealing amazing giveaway opportunities.

Don’t miss your chance to win incredible prizes and experience unforgettable events this December. Participation is easy, just follow the simple steps provided in the announcements. It’s time to unlock the ultimate festive season party experience!

