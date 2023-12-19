Connect with us

Celebrating the Macallan: Enjoy Highlights from the Launch of The renowned Whisky Brand's Lounge

FirstBank is bringing the Magic of the Season with DecemberIssaVybe 2023

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 Kicked Off With a Bang: Here’s the Highlight of Week One

Drumrolls! BellaNaija Style's "The Definitive Best Dressed List" is Back!

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

A Weekend of Fun: Fidelity Bank to Host the First-Ever Family Weekend Fiesta on December 16-17

Luxury Unveiled: Montaigne Place Unveils the Exquisite ‘Creed Carmina’ Fragrance From the House of Creed in Lagos

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Held Its 18th Presidential Inauguration Dinner | Here’s How It Went

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 Launch Party Sets the Stage for an Epic Edition

5 hours ago

The city of Lagos came to a halt as celebrities and socialites convened at the launch of renowned whisky brand, The Macallan Lounge at Kaly Restaurant. The lounge which drew affluent Lagosians and whisky enthusiasts in a glamourous soiree, was unveiled by some of the country’s most celebrated stars and, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sunkanmi Ojulari, Samuel Otigba; his beau, Busola Otigba and a host of socialites who donned the event in stylish ensembles.

The event came to new heights when Daniel Atteh, The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Lagos, indulged guests while leading them through a whisky immersion session, highlighting a few of the top-shelf ranges available at the lounge. Following this, a presentation of the whisky-paired menu ensued.

Highlighting her experience of the lounge, lifestyle enthusiast Busola Otigba appraised the ambiance and view which overlooks the city of Victoria Island. Speaking on her foodie highlight, her favourite dish was the chicken and prawn salad which paired perfectly with The Macallan Sherry Oak 30 Year old.

Nestled amidst the urban allure of Victoria Island, the lounge not only provided a luxurious haven for celebrities and patrons but also marked the inception of a new era in fine dining. The exquisitely-designed lounge seamlessly blended the artistry of culinary craftsmanship with the mastery of whisky.

Nollywood star and lawyer, Richard Mofe-Damijo arrived in the company of his son Ogenetega Mofe-Damijo. The father and son were dressed head to toe in black, with Ogenetega option for orange sneakers. Co-founder of TNC Africa and media personality also attended wearing a sexy purple two-piece. The co-host of On-Air with Gbemi and Toolz, waltzed in fresh off a TV set and was ecstatic about the evening.

Subsequent to its launch, the lounge will be open to patrons to enjoy a curated whisky-paired food menu, catering to hospitality enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs alike.

