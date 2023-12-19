5 Christmas Gift Ideas Under 200K to Delight Your Tech-Savvy Loved Ones This Christmas

It’s the season of giving, and what better way to spread holiday cheer to your tech-savvy friends and loved ones than with the perfect gadgets that won’t break the bank? Whether you’re shopping for the little ones, your significant other, or treating yourself, this curated list of the top 5 gadgets under N200,000 is sure to make this Christmas unforgettable.

Unleash the Power of Music: JBL Charge 5 Speakers

The JBL Charge 5 Speaker, priced at ₦155,000.00, offers a blend of powerful sound and practical features. It delivers JBL Original Pro Sound with an optimised long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators. This speaker is IP67 waterproof and dustproof certified, making it suitable for various environments. It has a playtime of up to 20 hours and a built-in power bank to charge devices. The device also supports wireless Bluetooth streaming and is compatible with JBL PartyBoost, allowing connection with multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers. It’s available in new colours inspired by the latest street fashion trends.

Game in Comfort and Style: Furgle Gaming Chair

The Furgle Ergonomic Gaming Chair is designed for comfort and durability, adhering to European and American standards with SGS certification. This chair, priced at ₦175,000, is designed to provide comfort and support during long hours of use, making it an excellent choice for both gaming and office work. It features a super-resistant foam sponge, wear-resistant PU leather, and a high-strength steel skeleton. The chair is adjustable, with a backrest that can tilt from 90 to 180 degrees and an adjustable seat height. The high-density sponge, carbon fibre texture, and breathable PU leather ensure comfort. The chair supports up to 330 lbs, comes in blue and black, and offers ergonomic support for the head, waist, and hips.

The Perfect Smartphone for Gaming and Entertainment: The Infinix HOT 40 Series

The recently launched Infinix HOT 40 Series, comprising the HOT 40 PRO, HOT 40, and HOT 40i, is a budget-friendly gem for Christmas gifting, particularly tailored for gaming and entertainment enthusiasts. Boasting a robust processor, a whopping 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W Enduring FastCharge, and stellar camera capabilities, this series ensures an immersive experience without breaking the bank. Seamlessly move around and enjoy premium entertainment on Google apps like YouTube and Maps on the immersive 6.78″ display screen of the Hot 40 Pro. Priced at ₦195,500 and ₦168,600 respectively, the HOT 40 PRO and HOT 40 offer a Free Fire Limited Edition, complete with an exclusive gift box, Free Fire thematic wallpapers, and more. A must-have for fans and an exciting holiday surprise for mobile gamers, these editions add an extra layer of festive cheer to the tech scene.

Big Screen, Bigger Experiences: Generic 1080P Smart Projector

The Generic 1080P Smart Projector is a versatile, portable multimedia projector priced at N152,880. It offers a large 1080P display ranging from 40 to 130 inches, suitable for home theatres, video conferences, and gaming setups. The projector includes a built-in 3W HiFi stereo speaker, ensuring quality sound output. It is compatible with Android 9.0 and supports 2.4G WiFi for easy connectivity with smartphones, TV sticks, and laptops. Its TFT LCD provides clear and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

Soaring High with Stunning Imagery: K911 MAX GPS Drone

The K911 MAX GPS Drone, priced at ₦197,999, is a high-performance quadcopter featuring dual HD cameras, with the top camera offering 8K image resolution and the bottom camera providing 1080P video capture. It has a brushless motor and a foldable design, making it portable and efficient. Key features include 360° laser obstacle avoidance, dual-mode GPS, and a flight range of up to 1500 meters. The drone supports 5G WiFi for image transmission up to 600 metres and has a flight time of around 25 minutes per charge. It has various functionalities like smart follow, gesture control for photos, and an adjustable 90-degree camera. The package includes the drone, remote control, batteries, a storage bag, and additional accessories.

In the spirit of the holidays, there are lots of options for those who appreciate innovation and affordability. Whether you’re selecting gifts for tech enthusiasts, creative minds, or anyone who likes gadgets, these choices ensure joy and practicality without emptying your wallet.

Happy holiday shopping, and may your festive season be filled with warmth, joy, and delightful surprises.

