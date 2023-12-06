Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell’s Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

Lately, the remarkable Nigerian connoisseur — Ugo Mozie has been at the helm of the legendary Naomi Campbell‘s stunning looks. Spotted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the weekend at the 2023 Red Sea Film Festival, Naomi looked glamorous in an embellished ombre tube dress with plain puffy sleeves and a train. See below:

Naomi’s hair was nicely sleeked back and her edges laid. She wore earth-toned makeup with glossy lips. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

At the festival, Naomi attended the Absence of Eden premiere, directed by Marco Perego and starring Zoe Saldana, swipe through the carousel below to see more:

For the Women In Cinema Gala where the leading Afrobeats voice — Tiwa Savage thrilled guests to a sonorous performance, Naomi donned a beautiful sheer Sarah Burton dress, see below:

Credits

Talent: @naomi

Styled by @ugomozie

Styling Assisstant: @aliounebf @o.adaobi.o

Wearing: @rizmanruzaini

Hair: @rio_hair

Makeup: @anglomamakeup

Photos @gettyimages x @ranifawazofficial

Video: @hardyindiigo x @anumphotography

Jewelry: @xoia.ae & @jimar_jewellery

cc: @hardyindiigo, @normannshay, @dino_omar & @nnawfi

