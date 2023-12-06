Connect with us

Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell's Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

Ghanaian Edward Enninnful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Take A Look At Temi Otedola's Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Here's How Mo'Cheddah Got Owambe Ready For Her Mum's 70th Birthday | WATCH

Excellence in Beauty: The Countdown Begins for the Beauty in the Motherland Awards Ceremony

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

Cantu's Holiday Hair Guide: Sleigh the Season with Festive Afro Styles

Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

1 hour ago

Lately, the remarkable Nigerian connoisseur Ugo Mozie has been at the helm of the legendary Naomi Campbell‘s stunning looks. Spotted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the weekend at the 2023 Red Sea Film Festival, Naomi looked glamorous in an embellished ombre tube dress with plain puffy sleeves and a train. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chief Ugo Mozie II (@ugomozie)

Naomi’s hair was nicely sleeked back and her edges laid. She wore earth-toned makeup with glossy lips. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rizmanruzaini (@rizmanruzaini)

At the festival, Naomi attended the Absence of Eden premiere, directed by Marco Perego and starring Zoe Saldana, swipe through the carousel below to see more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr .🧿Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

For the Women In Cinema Gala where the leading Afrobeats voice Tiwa Savage thrilled guests to a sonorous performance, Naomi donned a beautiful sheer Sarah Burton dress, see below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr .🧿Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Credits

Talent: @naomi
Styled by @ugomozie
Styling Assisstant: @aliounebf @o.adaobi.o
Wearing: @rizmanruzaini
Hair: @rio_hair
Makeup: @anglomamakeup
Photos @gettyimages x @ranifawazofficial
Video: @hardyindiigo@anumphotography
Jewelry: @xoia.ae & @jimar_jewellery
cc: @hardyindiigo, @normannshay, @dino_omar & @nnawfi

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

