Mr Eazi Talks About His Upbringing, Musical Journey, and Gratitude for His Wife’s Love on “Afrobeats Intelligence”

Singer, songwriter, and music executive Mr Eazi is the latest star to sit with music journalist Joey Akan for an interview on his podcast show, “Afrobeats Intelligence.”

In this second episode of the show’s second season, Mr Eazi gets into the details of what his style of music is about, when he realises the difference in class levels between the people in his environment, luxury as a key component of his brand, what fuels his desire to work hard, his first sense of freedom, and his journey so far.

Mr Eazi talks about cracking the African music business, trying to hide from the limelight for a while, his new album, courting controversy, emPawa Africa, his wife Temi Otedola, the mentorship of his father-in-law, and lots more.

Watch: