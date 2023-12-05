Connect with us

BN TV

Mr Eazi Talks About His Upbringing, Musical Journey, and Gratitude for His Wife's Love on "Afrobeats Intelligence"

BN TV

Tunde Onakoya Shares his Inspirational Journey on the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Here's How Mo'Cheddah Got Owambe Ready For Her Mum's 70th Birthday | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships Style

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Whips Up a Refreshing Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe on Day Two of "25 Days of Christmas"

BN TV

"She loved the dreamer part of me"—Aproko Doctor Gushes Over His Wife on “Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Kikifoodies Presents Day One of "25 Days of Christmas Recipes" featuring a Delicious Giant Meat Pie | Watch

BN TV

It's Slaps, Kisses, and Chaos in Episode 9 of “University of Cruise”

BN TV

The Hosts of "Shade Corner" Discuss the 'Japa' Syndrome in Nigeria in Episode Six | Watch

BN TV

AY Joins Toke Makinwa on Episode 14 of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Mr Eazi Talks About His Upbringing, Musical Journey, and Gratitude for His Wife’s Love on “Afrobeats Intelligence”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer, songwriter, and music executive Mr Eazi is the latest star to sit with music journalist Joey Akan for an interview on his podcast show, “Afrobeats Intelligence.”

In this second episode of the show’s second season, Mr Eazi gets into the details of what his style of music is about, when he realises the difference in class levels between the people in his environment, luxury as a key component of his brand, what fuels his desire to work hard, his first sense of freedom, and his journey so far.

Mr Eazi talks about cracking the African music business, trying to hide from the limelight for a while, his new album, courting controversy, emPawa Africa, his wife Temi Otedola, the mentorship of his father-in-law, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!

Lord! Where’s Santa?

How Does Dounard Bondo Juggle Being a Lawyer and Journalist in Liberia? Read This Edition of “Doing Life With…” To Find Out

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?
css.php