Tunde Onakoya Shares his Inspirational Journey on the Latest Episode of #WithChude



Nigerian media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has shared a new episode of his popular talk show, #WithChude.

In this episode, Chude sits with the convener of “Chess in Slums,” Tunde Onakoya. Tunde goes deep into the deep sacrifices his father had to make to keep him alive, the tears his mother shed, the serious medical condition he had to struggle with, and how he feels now that the dream has taken him all over the world and brought billionaires and vice presidents to his door.

See excerpts below:

“So, I found out about this barbaric tradition in a place in Cross River called ‘Becheve’ where little girls are being used as collateral and sold into marriages. So, what that means is that if there’s a rich man in the village, you can go to him, beg him for like 10,000 naira, and tell him that when you have a daughter, even before the daughter is born, she becomes your wife. Sometimes the daughter could be as young as two, three, or four. You just give it to the man for N10,000, and sometimes it’s even for food. That’s the level of extreme poverty in that place.

So, we met the pastor, Pastor Richard. Apparently, the person called Pastor Richard had been fighting against that tradition for about 30 years. He came to the community as a missionary, so meeting him just introduced me to that horrible world of children, girls who were victims of child marriage, and I met a lot of them that really broke me, so we had to change our approach by telling the leaders of the community that we just wanted to teach them something and were not here to free them; please allow us, and they eventually did. Then, we found out that the same pastor who had been advocating for this was also molesting some of the girls.”

