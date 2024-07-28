Watch Seyi Vibez Live the Good Life in “Santorini” Video

Connect with us

Seyi Vibez has unveiled the music video for “Santorini,” the fourth track of his recently released new EP, “Loseyi Professor.”

Just like the title suggests, “Santorini” is an anthem that encapsulates a life of luxury and confidence. With lyrics centred around high-end fashion, exotic travel destinations like Santorini, and the repetitive phrase “keep on rocking,” the song exudes an energetic and upbeat vibe, inviting listeners to join in the celebration of wealth and success.

The video, directed by Joshua Libertine, brings to life the song’s opulent theme, as Seyi Vibez exudes confidence in a cowboy-inspired look. Set against the backdrop of the luxurious Santorini, the video perfectly complements the song’s energetic vibe.

Watch the video below:

