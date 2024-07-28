Connect with us

Ify's Kitchen Reveals the Secret to Perfect & Delicious Ewa Agoyin

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Hailing from Togo and Benin, Ewa Agoyin has found its way to Lagos, topping the list of popular street foods in the city.

This beloved dish features soft, mashed beans complemented by a rich stew of palm oil, bell peppers, chilli peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, and protein options like roasted fish and ponmo. For an extra kick, many add crayfish.

Ify’s Kitchen offers a simple yet delicious recipe for Ewa Agoyin in her latest video.

Watch how she makes it below:

