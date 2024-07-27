Nathaniel Bassey Invites Listeners to Open Their Hearts in “Someone’s At The Door”

Nathaniel Bassey has released a new and accompanying music video titled “Someone’s At The Door.” “Someone’s At The Door” is a heartfelt invitation to accept Jesus Christ as one’s saviour.

Employing vivid imagery, Nathaniel portrays Jesus as a persistent and patient visitor seeking entry into one’s heart. With a sense of urgency, it implores listeners to open their doors to God’s love and experience transformation. Watch the video below: