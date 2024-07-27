Connect with us

Nathaniel Bassey Invites Listeners to Open Their Hearts in "Someone's At The Door"

See How #TeamNigeria Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Will Muna's Connection Be Zozo's Saviour? Watch Episode 9 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Tyla Shines with "Water" Performance at LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris

Rema Comes Through with Visuals for "Azaman"

"Overthinking Opportunities Leaves You In The Same Spot Forever" - Chioma Goodhair on "Omon's Couch"

DJ Spinall, Omah Lay & Tyla Serve Up Love and Good Vibes in "One Call" Video

Melinda French Gates Celebrates Turning 60 with "Moments That Make Us" feat. Michelle Obama, Oprah & More

Ini Dima-Okojie Speaks on Fibroid Recurrence & Raising Awareness on Arise News

Yemi Alade Brings "Tomorrow" to Life in a Live Performance

Nathaniel Bassey has released a new and accompanying music video titled “Someone’s At The Door.” “Someone’s At The Door” is a heartfelt invitation to accept Jesus Christ as one’s saviour.

Employing vivid imagery, Nathaniel portrays Jesus as a persistent and patient visitor seeking entry into one’s heart. With a sense of urgency, it implores listeners to open their doors to God’s love and experience transformation.

Watch the video below:



